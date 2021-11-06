Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Price Target Increased to C$2,200.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CNSWF. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,308.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNSWF opened at $1,730.07 on Friday. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of $1,064.99 and a 1 year high of $1,841.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,726.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1,593.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($6.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 55.12% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

