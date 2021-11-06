Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $52,845.00

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 6th. Content Neutrality Network has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $52,845.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded up 30.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Content Neutrality Network Profile

Content Neutrality Network (CRYPTO:CNN) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Buying and Selling Content Neutrality Network

