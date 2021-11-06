Context Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,053 Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 83.4% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 51.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $38.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.40.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.