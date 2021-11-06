Context Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 151.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,060,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,717 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,968,742.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,653,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,585,000 after buying an additional 1,653,744 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 56.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,792,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,905,000 after buying an additional 1,007,732 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 416.3% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,231,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,714,000 after acquiring an additional 993,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,050,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,561,000 after acquiring an additional 730,794 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average is $26.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.