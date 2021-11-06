Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Stock Rating Upgraded by MKM Partners

MKM Partners upgraded shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $56.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $54.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CLR. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.88.

NYSE CLR opened at $46.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 3.13. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $55.48.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 45.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 48,490 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 790,944 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,461,000 after purchasing an additional 37,002 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 13.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

