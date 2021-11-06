Continuum Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,144 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Amundi purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $341,365,000. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $237,690,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $211,046,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after buying an additional 1,870,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $133,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $13,510,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,418,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 450,433 shares of company stock worth $49,089,605. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.18.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $136.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.80. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $141.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.02.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

