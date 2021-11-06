Continuum Advisory LLC Invests $425,000 in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,599 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 718.8% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 262 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 296 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.43.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $182.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $100.80 and a one year high of $187.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.59.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total transaction of $8,352,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,768 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $468,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,989 shares of company stock worth $26,336,586 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.