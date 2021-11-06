Continuum Advisory LLC Invests $572,000 in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.5% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 27.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,472,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,191,000 after purchasing an additional 747,665 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 115,336.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 21,914 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 19.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 198,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,613,000 after purchasing an additional 32,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $1,046,000. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK opened at $169.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.49. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $189.35. The stock has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 57.38%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AWK. Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.88.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

