Continuum Advisory LLC Invests $742,000 in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 31.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EW opened at $118.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $74.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $77.16 and a 52 week high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EW. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.84.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $3,636,486.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $733,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,971 shares of company stock worth $10,927,752. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

