Continuum Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PKW stock opened at $98.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.50. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $62.57 and a 12 month high of $98.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

