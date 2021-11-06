Continuum Advisory LLC Purchases 1,691 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 93.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,506 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. State Street Corp increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,506,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,790,125,000 after buying an additional 490,457 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,017,712 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,567,796,000 after purchasing an additional 251,277 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,180,842 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,169,797,000 after purchasing an additional 410,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,519,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,618,000 after acquiring an additional 181,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $163.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.44 and a 200 day moving average of $137.54. The company has a market capitalization of $183.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $168.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.92.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

