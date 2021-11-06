Continuum Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 5,138 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 53,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after buying an additional 9,903 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 215,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,697,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 325.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter.

IJS opened at $110.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.15. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $66.15 and a 1 year high of $111.04.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

