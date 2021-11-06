Continuum Advisory LLC Takes $410,000 Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,371,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,803,017,000 after acquiring an additional 475,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,057,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,059,238,000 after purchasing an additional 457,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,362,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,583,231,000 after purchasing an additional 658,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,951,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,502,434,000 after acquiring an additional 487,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after acquiring an additional 856,986 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $180.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.86 and a 200-day moving average of $188.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $77.85 billion, a PE ratio of 59.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.08.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

