Continuum Advisory LLC Takes Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $221.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.47. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $149.30 and a one year high of $230.89.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.10%.

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $633,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $220.21 per share, for a total transaction of $352,336.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,447 shares of company stock worth $2,528,885 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CME shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.36.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

