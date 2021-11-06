Contrasting Biophytis (BPTS) & Its Peers

Biophytis (NASDAQ: BPTS) is one of 891 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Biophytis to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Biophytis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Biophytis and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biophytis N/A N/A N/A Biophytis Competitors -3,707.06% -131.95% -26.70%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Biophytis and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Biophytis N/A -$19.48 million -1.97 Biophytis Competitors $1.70 billion $122.44 million -2.02

Biophytis’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Biophytis. Biophytis is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Biophytis and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biophytis 0 0 1 0 3.00 Biophytis Competitors 5158 18965 41063 790 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 62.79%. Given Biophytis’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Biophytis has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Biophytis Company Profile

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases and the treatment of severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses that lead to age-related diseases. The company's lead drug candidate, Sarconeos (BIO101), is an orally administered small molecule in development for the treatment of neuromuscular diseases, including sarcopenia and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its second drug candidate, Macuneos (BIO201), is an orally administered small molecule in development for the treatment of retinal diseases, including dry ager elated macular degeneration (AMD) and Stargardt disease. Biophytis SA has a collaboration agreement with AFM-Telethon for the development of its Sarconeos (BIO101) for the treatment of DMD. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Paris, France.

