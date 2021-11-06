Contrasting Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) and Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) and Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Reinvent Technology Partners Y and Scientific Games’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reinvent Technology Partners Y N/A N/A N/A Scientific Games -3.68% N/A -0.69%

52.4% of Reinvent Technology Partners Y shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of Scientific Games shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Scientific Games shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Reinvent Technology Partners Y and Scientific Games, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reinvent Technology Partners Y 0 0 1 0 3.00 Scientific Games 1 2 5 0 2.50

Reinvent Technology Partners Y presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.13%. Scientific Games has a consensus price target of $82.22, suggesting a potential upside of 0.58%. Given Reinvent Technology Partners Y’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Reinvent Technology Partners Y is more favorable than Scientific Games.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Reinvent Technology Partners Y and Scientific Games’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reinvent Technology Partners Y N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Scientific Games $2.72 billion 2.89 -$569.00 million ($3.79) -21.57

Reinvent Technology Partners Y has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Scientific Games.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y Company Profile

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services. The Lottery segment comprises of system-based services and product sales business, and instant games business. The SciPlay segment develops and publishes digital games on mobile and web platforms. The Digital Segment provides a comprehensive suite of digital gaming and sports wagering solutions and services, including digital RMG and sports wagering solutions, distribution platforms, content, products and services. The company was founded on July 2, 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

