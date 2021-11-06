Contrasting Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) and Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF)

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) and Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Vidler Water Resources and Gecina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vidler Water Resources 93.97% 5.81% 5.74% Gecina N/A N/A N/A

61.3% of Vidler Water Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Vidler Water Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Vidler Water Resources has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gecina has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vidler Water Resources and Gecina’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vidler Water Resources $9.61 million 25.11 $10.00 million N/A N/A Gecina $751.54 million 13.12 $176.86 million $2.40 56.05

Gecina has higher revenue and earnings than Vidler Water Resources.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Vidler Water Resources and Gecina, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vidler Water Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Gecina 1 3 5 0 2.44

Gecina has a consensus target price of $158.34, indicating a potential upside of 17.71%. Given Gecina’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gecina is more favorable than Vidler Water Resources.

Summary

Vidler Water Resources beats Gecina on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vidler Water Resources Company Profile

Vidler Water Resources, Inc. engages in the development of water resource. It sells existing rights and storage credits in Northern Nevada, Southern Nevada, and Arizona. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

Gecina Company Profile

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors. The Other Sectors segment includes financial leasing, real estate trading and the operation of hotel companies. The company was founded on January 14, 1959 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

