CoreCivic (CXW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $464.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.09 million. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect CoreCivic to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

CoreCivic stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.22. CoreCivic has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CoreCivic stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 983,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 491,567 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.82% of CoreCivic worth $10,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.