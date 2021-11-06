CoreCivic (CXW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $464.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.09 million. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect CoreCivic to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CoreCivic stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.22. CoreCivic has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35.
About CoreCivic
CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.
