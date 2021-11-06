Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Corteva’s FY2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corteva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Corteva from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Corteva from a d+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital downgraded Corteva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Shares of CTVA stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.60. 2,727,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,489,832. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.26. Corteva has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The company has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 5,692.3% during the second quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 78.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

