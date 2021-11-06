Cortex (CTXC) Trading Up 3.8% This Week

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. Cortex has a total market cap of $39.19 million and $3.59 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cortex coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cortex has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00051417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $153.91 or 0.00254630 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012067 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.77 or 0.00097230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Cortex Coin Profile

Cortex is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 185,879,417 coins. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Buying and Selling Cortex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

