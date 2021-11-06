Cosmos Hits Market Capitalization of $7.76 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 6th. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion and $466.59 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $34.64 or 0.00057476 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,418.30 or 1.00256084 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00042914 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004742 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $457.80 or 0.00759653 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000145 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 281,897,815 coins and its circulating supply is 224,113,212 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

