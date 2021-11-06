Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Given New $552.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $500.00 to $552.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.58% from the stock’s current price.

COST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.08.

COST opened at $513.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $465.00 and a 200 day moving average of $424.23. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $520.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

