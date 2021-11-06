Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $540.00 at Raymond James

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $490.00 to $540.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on COST. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $424.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $493.08.

Shares of COST opened at $513.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $226.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $465.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $424.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $520.21.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,415,000 after acquiring an additional 640,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,023,449,000 after acquiring an additional 593,908 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,932,000 after acquiring an additional 473,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $430,667,000 after acquiring an additional 462,397 shares during the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

