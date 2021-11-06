CPChain Market Capitalization Tops $5.70 Million (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. One CPChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CPChain has traded 84.4% higher against the dollar. CPChain has a market capitalization of $5.70 million and approximately $903,696.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CPChain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.82 or 0.00313477 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00014591 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00003962 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005195 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000041 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

CPChain Coin Profile

CPChain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.