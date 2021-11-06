Craig Hallum Cuts Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target to $133.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $144.00 to $133.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.64.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $100.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.98. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $85.82 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Exact Sciences by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,410,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,691 shares in the last quarter. Cota Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $32,662,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 52,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

