Craig Hallum Increases LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target to $66.00

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its target price upped by Craig Hallum from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RAMP has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.10.

RAMP stock opened at $55.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -108.47 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $87.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.98.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $208,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 970.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

