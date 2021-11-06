Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) CEO Kenneth Booth Sells 2,000 Shares

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) CEO Kenneth Booth sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kenneth Booth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Kenneth Booth sold 3,500 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $668.00, for a total value of $2,338,000.00.

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $685.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $615.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $514.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 34.07 and a current ratio of 21.99. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $283.92 and a 1 year high of $703.27.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.37 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 49.29%. Credit Acceptance’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 51.94 EPS for the current year.

CACC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credit Acceptance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $460.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 25.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the second quarter valued at $2,952,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at $398,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 7.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.