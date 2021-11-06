Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Expected to Post Earnings of $12.72 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) will announce earnings per share of $12.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $13.08 and the lowest is $12.36. Credit Acceptance posted earnings of $9.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full year earnings of $55.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $52.04 to $57.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $42.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.21 to $48.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.37 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 49.29% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.36 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CACC shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens raised their price target on Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $460.80.

In other Credit Acceptance news, CEO Kenneth Booth sold 2,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 15,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.98, for a total value of $8,219,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,446 shares of company stock worth $59,573,617 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CACC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 920,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $418,213,000 after acquiring an additional 55,600 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 4.1% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 323,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $146,814,000 after acquiring an additional 12,857 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 14.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,922,000 after buying an additional 20,173 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 17.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,035,000 after buying an additional 21,185 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC traded down $10.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $685.90. The company had a trading volume of 127,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 34.07, a current ratio of 21.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Credit Acceptance has a 1-year low of $283.92 and a 1-year high of $703.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $615.84 and its 200-day moving average is $514.55.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

