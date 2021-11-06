Credit Suisse AG Has $12.53 Million Stock Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 85.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,345 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in RH were worth $12,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RH. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $779,000. Enlightenment Research LLC increased its holdings in RH by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in RH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $503,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in RH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RH. Citigroup upped their target price on RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen upped their target price on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush upped their target price on RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.33.

NYSE:RH opened at $660.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $671.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $672.04. RH has a 1 year low of $366.93 and a 1 year high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.37 million. RH had a return on equity of 131.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that RH will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

