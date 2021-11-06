Credit Suisse AG Lowers Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,579 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Ceridian HCM worth $11,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 1,116.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 33.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

In related news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total value of $76,837,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,309,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,196,488.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $858,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 765,736 shares of company stock valued at $78,680,527. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDAY stock opened at $123.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $130.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.48 and a beta of 1.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.43.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

