Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,789 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $11,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Gold by 942.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RGLD shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.21 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.03.

RGLD opened at $105.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.26. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $129.69.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Royal Gold had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total transaction of $111,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at $890,187.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $103,686.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,990.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

