Credit Suisse AG Sells 14,654 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,654 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $11,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,047,000 after acquiring an additional 158,493 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,146,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,787,000 after acquiring an additional 226,762 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,775,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,334,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,199,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,879,000 after acquiring an additional 170,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,122,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,470,000 after acquiring an additional 152,012 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LPLA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. lowered their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $168.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.85. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $76.13 and a one year high of $176.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

In other news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

