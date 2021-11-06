Credit Suisse AG Trims Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,873 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of DXC Technology worth $12,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in DXC Technology by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 3.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 7.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 9,847 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 24.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 214.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 84,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 57,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $34.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.69. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $18.03 and a 52 week high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DXC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.92.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,857.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $50,004.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 15,246 shares of company stock valued at $583,434. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

