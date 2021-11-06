Credit Suisse Group Boosts The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Price Target to $23.00

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MTW. Citigroup upped their target price on The Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Manitowoc from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.17.

Get The Manitowoc alerts:

Shares of MTW stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.18. 405,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,590. The Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.52 million, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $404.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.64 million. The Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 0.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Manitowoc will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Manitowoc by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,455,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,665,000 after acquiring an additional 56,924 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in The Manitowoc by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,021,000 after acquiring an additional 27,421 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in The Manitowoc during the second quarter worth $41,604,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Manitowoc by 7.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,425,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,538,000 after acquiring an additional 101,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 1,133.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,215,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.