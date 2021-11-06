Credit Suisse Group Lowers Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Price Target to $51.00

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the local business review company’s stock.

YELP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yelp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley restated a sell rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of NYSE:YELP traded down $1.69 on Friday, hitting $38.20. 1,519,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,536. Yelp has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $43.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.73. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 166.09 and a beta of 1.76.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.87 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 1.96%. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $147,631.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $94,023.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Yelp by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,738 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Yelp by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,481 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Yelp in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Yelp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,236,678 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $49,418,000 after acquiring an additional 83,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Yelp in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

