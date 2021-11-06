Credit Suisse Group Raises Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target to $348.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $317.00 to $348.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

AMP has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $328.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $291.60.

NYSE:AMP opened at $305.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $168.70 and a 1-year high of $311.18.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 22.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $9,302,019.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,350 shares of company stock worth $22,410,261. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 19,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,202,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,632,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,239,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,620,000 after buying an additional 61,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

