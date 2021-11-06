Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Raised to “Buy” at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have GBX 435 ($5.68) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crest Nicholson has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 410 ($5.36).

Shares of LON:CRST opened at GBX 351.20 ($4.59) on Wednesday. Crest Nicholson has a 12 month low of GBX 262 ($3.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 469 ($6.13). The stock has a market cap of £902.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 390.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 718.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

