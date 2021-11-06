Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target Increased to C$4.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins upgraded Crew Energy to a buy rating and set a C$4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crew Energy from a market perform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Crew Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Crew Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crew Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.70.

TSE:CR opened at C$3.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$488.52 million and a PE ratio of -53.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.01. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.39 and a 12-month high of C$3.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$68.55 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Crew Energy will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

