Critical Analysis: Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) & MP Materials (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) and Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MP Materials and Amerigo Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MP Materials 0 2 6 0 2.75 Amerigo Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

MP Materials presently has a consensus target price of $39.88, suggesting a potential upside of 8.92%. Given MP Materials’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MP Materials is more favorable than Amerigo Resources.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MP Materials and Amerigo Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MP Materials $134.31 million 48.45 -$21.83 million $0.22 166.41 Amerigo Resources $126.43 million 1.53 $6.06 million N/A N/A

Amerigo Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MP Materials.

Volatility and Risk

MP Materials has a beta of 3.92, indicating that its share price is 292% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amerigo Resources has a beta of 3.4, indicating that its share price is 240% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MP Materials and Amerigo Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MP Materials N/A 8.19% 4.84% Amerigo Resources 19.66% 31.14% 14.88%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.3% of MP Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 49.7% of MP Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MP Materials beats Amerigo Resources on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers neodymium and praseodymium that are rare earth elements, which in combination form neodymium-praseodymium. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is engaged in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates. The company was founded by Klaus Zeitle on January 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

