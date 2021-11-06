Critical Analysis: Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) and Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN)

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) and Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Canadian Solar has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transphorm has a beta of -2.71, indicating that its share price is 371% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Canadian Solar and Transphorm’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Solar $3.48 billion 0.66 $146.70 million $1.71 22.44 Transphorm $11.37 million 18.51 -$23.33 million ($0.56) -9.02

Canadian Solar has higher revenue and earnings than Transphorm. Transphorm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.2% of Canadian Solar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of Transphorm shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Solar and Transphorm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Solar 1.11% 2.62% 0.74% Transphorm -261.98% N/A -136.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Canadian Solar and Transphorm, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Solar 1 2 5 0 2.50 Transphorm 0 0 3 0 3.00

Canadian Solar presently has a consensus price target of $48.63, indicating a potential upside of 26.69%. Transphorm has a consensus price target of $10.17, indicating a potential upside of 101.32%. Given Transphorm’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Transphorm is more favorable than Canadian Solar.

Summary

Canadian Solar beats Transphorm on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc. engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services. The Energy segment comprises primarily of the development and sale of solar projects, operating solar power projects and the sale of electricity. The company was founded by Shawn Qu in October 2001 and is headquartered in Guelph, Canada.

Transphorm Company Profile

Transphorm, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles. The company offers its products through sales representatives and distributors. Transphorm, Inc. headquartered in Goleta, California.

