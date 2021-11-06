Critical Comparison: Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) and STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) and STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Warby Parker and STAAR Surgical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Warby Parker 0 2 5 0 2.71 STAAR Surgical 0 3 1 0 2.25

Warby Parker currently has a consensus price target of $62.88, indicating a potential upside of 9.63%. STAAR Surgical has a consensus price target of $150.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.77%. Given STAAR Surgical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe STAAR Surgical is more favorable than Warby Parker.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Warby Parker and STAAR Surgical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Warby Parker N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A STAAR Surgical $163.46 million 33.52 $5.91 million $0.35 330.26

STAAR Surgical has higher revenue and earnings than Warby Parker.

Profitability

This table compares Warby Parker and STAAR Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Warby Parker N/A N/A N/A STAAR Surgical 10.08% 14.07% 11.13%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.7% of STAAR Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of STAAR Surgical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

STAAR Surgical beats Warby Parker on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc. is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co. engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

