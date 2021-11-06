Cromwell Property Group (OTC:CMWCF) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cromwell Property Group (OTC:CMWCF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OTC:CMWCF remained flat at $$0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday. Cromwell Property Group has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $0.64.

About Cromwell Property Group

Cromwell Property Group is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the property investment and funds management business. It operates through the following segments: Property Investment; Asset Services; Fund Management-Internal; Fund Management-External; and Fund Management-Wholesale. The Property Investment segment invlude ownership of investment properties.

