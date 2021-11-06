Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Cross Country Healthcare updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.010-$1.110 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.01-$1.11 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN traded down $3.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.45. 2,162,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,586. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $29.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In other news, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $331,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $201,091.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 309.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 83,903 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 96,502 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCRN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

