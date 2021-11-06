Crowns 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.39 Million (CWS)

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 6th. Crowns has a market capitalization of $12.56 million and $1.39 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowns coin can now be bought for about $5.82 or 0.00012228 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Crowns has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00051932 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.25 or 0.00264971 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.50 or 0.00097771 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004469 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Crowns Profile

Crowns (CRYPTO:CWS) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,313 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Buying and Selling Crowns

