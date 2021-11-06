Crowns (CWS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.39 Million

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One Crowns coin can currently be purchased for about $5.82 or 0.00012228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Crowns has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. Crowns has a total market cap of $12.56 million and $1.39 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00051932 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.25 or 0.00264971 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.50 or 0.00097771 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004469 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Crowns

Crowns (CWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,313 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Buying and Selling Crowns

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowns should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowns using one of the exchanges listed above.

