CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.05

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$18.05 and last traded at C$18.03, with a volume of 77684 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.95.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRT.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.01 target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

The stock has a market cap of C$4.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.99, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.03.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0699 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 122.69%.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

