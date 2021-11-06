Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 36,815 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 208,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,815 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 178,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 14,416 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Exelixis by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 308,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 75,251 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at $524,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Exelixis by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,887,000 after purchasing an additional 274,652 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 212.8% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 92,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 63,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $112,727.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,617 shares of company stock worth $2,677,128 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

Exelixis stock opened at $19.36 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average of $20.75.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

