Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,543 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 88,200 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 384,749 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $23,712,000 after buying an additional 8,592 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,181,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 681,379 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $41,993,000 after purchasing an additional 62,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

FL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.76.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $52.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.43. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.09 and a twelve month high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 12.36%.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.