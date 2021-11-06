Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,560 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of WestRock by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 342,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,204,000 after purchasing an additional 105,171 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of WestRock by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 172,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 13,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of WestRock by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,464,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,955,000 after purchasing an additional 88,650 shares during the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist initiated coverage on WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.42.

WRK opened at $48.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of -19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.19. WestRock has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

