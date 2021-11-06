Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 17,827 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 625.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,827 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,849,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $902,378,000 after acquiring an additional 41,408 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,559,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $630,353,000 after acquiring an additional 54,372 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,822,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $525,143,000 after acquiring an additional 227,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,058,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,031,000 after acquiring an additional 22,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.2% during the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,774,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,199,000 after acquiring an additional 21,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $220.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $127.78 and a 52 week high of $220.46. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.28%.

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,436 shares of company stock worth $8,181,881 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.48.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

